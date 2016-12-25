Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Hutchens Investment Management Inc

Hutchens Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Starbucks Corp. makes up approximately 2.0% of Hutchens Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hutchens Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks Corp. were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter worth $349,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Corp. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Starbucks Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 10,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Starbucks Corp. during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 4,298,476 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62. Starbucks Corp. has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $61.79.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Starbucks Corp. had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corp. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

