Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in 3M Co. (MMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 4.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 38.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Concannon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 45.6% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $125,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) opened at 178.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $174.82. 3M Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $182.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co. will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

In related news, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $1,795,633.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $87,539.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

