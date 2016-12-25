Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS)

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $12,984,000. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.4% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,069,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,584,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) traded up 1.05% during trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. 155,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.34. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 89.01%.

WARNING: This report was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/shinko-asset-management-co-ltd-sells-100-shares-of-equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els/1132615.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an integrated owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (Properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities, and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.