Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $204,000 Position in Celgene Corp. (CELG)

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene Corp. were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in Celgene Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celgene Corp. by 202.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celgene Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hutchens Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Celgene Corp. by 409.9% in the third quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc now owns 18,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Celgene Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) traded up 0.90% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.93. 2,577,735 shares of the stock were exchanged. Celgene Corp. has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corp. had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Celgene Corp.’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Corp. will post $5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 56,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,816,984.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $2,159,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

