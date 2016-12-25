Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Validus Holdings Ltd. (VR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Validus Holdings worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Validus Holdings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,754,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,604,000 after buying an additional 201,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Validus Holdings by 16.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,509,000 after buying an additional 626,711 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Validus Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,408,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,626,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Validus Holdings by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,082,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,166,000 after buying an additional 129,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Validus Holdings by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,486,000 after buying an additional 252,440 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 219,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.56. Validus Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Validus Holdings Ltd. will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Kean Driscoll sold 4,151 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $214,689.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,204.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Noonan sold 273,000 shares of Validus Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $15,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,428,412 shares in the company, valued at $79,134,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

