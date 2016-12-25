Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4,002,000 Position in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Starbucks Corp. comprises approximately 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks Corp. were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 37.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 170,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 46,225 shares during the period. Premier Asset Managment LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Managment LLC now owns 204,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Starbucks Corp. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 0.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,476 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Starbucks Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corp. had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Starbucks Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corp. will post $2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Starbucks Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4,002,000 Position in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/schmidt-p-j-investment-management-inc-has-4002000-position-in-starbucks-corp-sbux/1132395.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

In related news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,060,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corp.

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.