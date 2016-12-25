Sanofi (SNY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 72.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 534,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 255.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Kanaly Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 79.5% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) opened at 39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sanofi from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, formerly Sanofi-Aventis, is a healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines) and Animal Health. The Pharmaceuticals segment consists of research, development, production and marketing of medicines, including those originating from Genzyme Corporation.

