Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys New Position in Celgene Corp. (CELG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 58.8% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene Corp. by 202.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) traded up 0.90% on Friday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,735 shares. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.75. Celgene Corp. has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Celgene Corp. had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celgene Corp. will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/rosenbaum-jay-d-buys-new-position-in-celgene-corp-celg/1132611.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Celgene Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.45 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celgene Corp. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other Celgene Corp. news, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 56,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,816,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 800,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corp. Company Profile

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.