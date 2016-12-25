Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc. (NKE) Lowered by B. Riley

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a research note issued on Wednesday. B. Riley analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.47. Nike has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $65.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $7,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,824,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,158,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,921,530,000 after buying an additional 366,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,587,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,926,306,000 after buying an additional 662,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,211,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,538,008,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,453,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,405,003,000 after buying an additional 3,203,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

