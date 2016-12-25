Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nike in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc. (NKE) Decreased by Analyst” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-nike-inc-nke-decreased-by-analyst/1132289.html.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.41 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.63.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.47. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $7,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,985,225 shares in the company, valued at $98,824,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,963.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 98.1% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

