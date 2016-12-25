The Finish Line Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) – Equities researchers at FBR & Co boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for The Finish Line in a research note issued on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for The Finish Line’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/q1-2018-earnings-forecast-for-the-finish-line-inc-finl-issued-by-fbr-co-2/1132300.html.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $18.00 price target on The Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Monday, September 26th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Finish Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 19.41 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $786.32 million. The Finish Line has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in The Finish Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Finish Line by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in The Finish Line by 1.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in The Finish Line by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in The Finish Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/q1-2018-earnings-forecast-for-the-finish-line-inc-finl-issued-by-fbr-co-2/1132300.html.

In related news, insider Glenn S. Lyon sold 38,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $893,348.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Gurwitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. The Finish Line’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

The Finish Line Company Profile

Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company operates two retail divisions: the Finish Line and JackRabbit brands. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories. The Company operates approximately 590 Finish Line stores, which average over 5,550 square feet, in approximately 40 United States’ states and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for The Finish Line Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Finish Line Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.