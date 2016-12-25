Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $243,000 Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado continued to hold its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Seacor Holdings were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CKH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings by 69.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Seacor Holdings by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Seacor Holdings during the second quarter worth $319,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seacor Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Seacor Holdings during the second quarter worth $337,000.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) traded up 0.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. 61,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.71. Seacor Holdings had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post ($7.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, SVP Bruce Weins sold 798 shares of Seacor Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $49,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 35,000 shares of Seacor Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,843 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,174.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacor Holdings Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc is engaged in owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. The Company’s segments include Offshore Marine Services, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. The Offshore Marine Services segment operates a fleet of support vessels primarily servicing offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities around the world.

