Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Atmos Energy Corp. were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corp. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corp. by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. 204,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Atmos Energy Corp. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $81.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Atmos Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other news, SVP Louis P. Gregory sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,625,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy Corp.

Atmos Energy Corporation (Atmos Energy) is engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and transmission and storage businesses as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. The Company delivers natural gas through regulated sales and transportation arrangements to over three million residential, commercial, public authority and industrial customers in nine states located primarily in the South.

