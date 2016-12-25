Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 133.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 701.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 93,450 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 46,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) opened at 49.69 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 78.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 4,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $221,319.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,679.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides leasing, management, development, construction and other customer-related services for its properties and for third-parties. The Company is engaged in the business of operation, acquisition and development of real estate properties.

