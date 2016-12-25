Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11,414,000 Stake in EnerSys (ENS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EnerSys by 8.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) opened at 79.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $83.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $576 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post $4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Long sold 5,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $394,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

