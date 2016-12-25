Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11,369,000 Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources Corp. were worth $11,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 449.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,928,000 after buying an additional 3,791,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,410,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,053,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,746,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. during the second quarter worth about $106,556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,674,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 160,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) opened at 34.70 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.46 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Range Resources Corp. had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $413 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11,369,000 Position in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/prudential-financial-inc-has-11369000-position-in-range-resources-corp-rrc/1132357.html.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Range Resources Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. GMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources Corp. to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.96.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Maxwell acquired 1,000 shares of Range Resources Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,211 shares in the company, valued at $451,807. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Corp. Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company operates through the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States segment. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties, focused in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.