Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (POT) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,033 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe fs LLC increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 6,850 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 252.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LLC increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 566.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan by 1.0% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 3,325,794 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/potash-corp-of-saskatchewan-pot-position-decreased-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc/1132459.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC set a $15.75 target price on shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

About Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer producer producing various primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. It owns and operates approximately five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT).

Receive News & Ratings for Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.