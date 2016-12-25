PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1,022,000 Stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,266.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Societe Generale bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) traded down 0.22% on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 335,506 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $799.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries Inc. will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Vetr raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.54 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,284.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rebecca Brightly Roach sold 470 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $37,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,933.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

