Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) Position Reduced by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,298,000 after buying an additional 212,486 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 4,399.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 993,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) traded up 0.21% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 933,261 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of -0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPC. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (Pilgrim’s) is a retail food store. The Company is a producer and seller of chicken products with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

