Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Lowered by Trust Co

Trust Co decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,323,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,138,000 after buying an additional 2,501,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,191,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,579,000 after buying an additional 317,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,895,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,563,000 after buying an additional 514,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 25,591,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,127,000 after buying an additional 1,590,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 16,917,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,507,000 after buying an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,832 shares. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business earned $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Group set a $99.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.61.

In related news, Director Jun Makihara purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $178,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

