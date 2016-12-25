Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Held by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,339,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,497,386,000 after buying an additional 6,193,821 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 154.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,636,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,317,000 after buying an additional 5,854,244 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,476,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,177,000 after buying an additional 3,913,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Pfizer by 92.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,664,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,673,000 after buying an additional 3,199,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 10,804,464 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $197.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $37.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In related news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. Its portfolio includes medicines, vaccines and medical devices, as well as consumer healthcare products. Its products include Prevnar/Prevenar 13, Lyrica, Enbrel, Lipitor, Viagra, Sutent, BeneFIX, Genotropin, ReFacto, Xyntha and Enbrel.

