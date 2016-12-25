Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) Receives $27.17 Average PT from Analysts

Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE:PFGC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) opened at 24.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business earned $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $218,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,833.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,136,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 122.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

