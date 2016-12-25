Penbrook Management LLC Has $2,014,000 Stake in General Electric Co. (GE)

Penbrook Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,981 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. General Electric comprises 2.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catamount Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 34.8% in the second quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 46.0% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) traded up 0.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 14,988,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. General Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. General Electric had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company earned $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric Co. will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $31.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.62 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 50,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.24 per share, with a total value of $1,462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,248,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,751,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

