Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $122,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.52. 14,249,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The company earned $46.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.86 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.72.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 43,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $4,927,951.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $3,677,193.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

