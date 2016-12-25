Parkwood LLC Purchases New Stake in Symantec Corp. (SYMC)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Symantec Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec Corp. during the second quarter worth $109,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Symantec Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Symantec Corp. by 29.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symantec Corp. during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 3,387,440 shares of the company traded hands. Symantec Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $979 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.86 million. Symantec Corp. had a net margin of 60.52% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symantec Corp. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Symantec Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Symantec Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Symantec Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Symantec Corp. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Symantec Corp. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other news, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $989,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Fey sold 13,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $322,421.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,953 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Symantec Corp. Company Profile

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cybersecurity company. The Company operates its business on a global civilian cyber intelligence threat network and tracks a range of threats across the Internet from various mobile devices, endpoints and servers across the globe. The Company’s segments include Consumer Security and Enterprise Security.

