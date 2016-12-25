Palo Capital Inc. Has $2,610,000 Stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT)

Palo Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores comprises about 1.8% of Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 0.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. 4,803,947 shares of the stock traded hands. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $118.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Macquarie set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $5,185,352.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

