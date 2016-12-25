Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,983,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 62,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oracle Corp. were worth $77,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 5,147.0% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,122,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,953,000 after buying an additional 1,101,346 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 1,597,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,380,000 after buying an additional 134,154 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 317.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 452,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,497,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 714,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd NV increased its position in Oracle Corp. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 239,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 38.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. Oracle Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. Oracle Corp. had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. DA Davidson set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vetr raised Oracle Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.94 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle Corp. from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other Oracle Corp. news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

