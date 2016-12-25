Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $215,000 Position in South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $49,327,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,720,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after buying an additional 1,474,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,472,000 after buying an additional 980,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,358,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,442,000 after buying an additional 885,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at about $20,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 173,532 shares. South Jersey Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $215,000 Position in South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/oppenheimer-co-inc-has-215000-position-in-south-jersey-industries-inc-sji/1132613.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Williams Capital cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. US Capital Advisors cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.