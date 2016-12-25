Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Cut by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 920,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,574 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stake Cut by DIAM Co. Ltd.” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/omnicom-group-inc-omc-stake-cut-by-diam-co-ltd/1132429.html.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $79,570.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $86,511.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,976.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.