Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,100 FMC Corp. (FMC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in FMC Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in FMC Corp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in FMC Corp. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of FMC Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,271 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company’s market cap is $7.59 billion. FMC Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $808 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.10 million. FMC Corp. had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp. will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FMC Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -733.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised FMC Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Cos. raised FMC Corp. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FMC Corp. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised FMC Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

FMC Corp. Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The Company’s FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells over three classes of crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

