Novartis AG (NVS) Receives $88.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) opened at 71.85 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company earned $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 43.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 21.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 12.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 383,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG by 34.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

