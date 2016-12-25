NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $323,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan continued to hold its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 43.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. by 155.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. 1,195,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.26.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing tires for various applications. It also manufactures and markets rubber-related chemicals for various applications. The Company’s Americas business comprises businesses of North America and Latin America.

