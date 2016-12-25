NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Continues to Hold Position in Greenhill & Co. (GHL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan held its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owned about 0.05% of Greenhill & Co. worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $8,038,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 54.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 291,036 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $4,411,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co. by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 186,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) traded up 0.69% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 146,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $849.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Greenhill & Co. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $29.30.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Greenhill & Co. had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Greenhill & Co.’s payout ratio is 126.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp. assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

About Greenhill & Co.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and advisory services on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments.

