Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Aaron’s Inc. (AAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,224,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,083,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,326,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,606,000 after buying an additional 619,133 shares during the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 289.0% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after buying an additional 542,119 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 481.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 484,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 401,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $7,184,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 420,953 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. Aaron’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Aaron’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $769 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s Inc. will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Aaron’s

Aaron’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances and household accessories. The Company’s operating segments include Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, HomeSmart, DAMI, Franchise, Manufacturing and Others. The Company’s store-based operations engage in the lease ownership and retail sale of a range of products, such televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers and refrigerators.

