Ngam Advisors L.P. Sells 22,262 Shares of Synaptics Inc. (SYNA)

Ngam Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 67.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Synaptics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 70.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded down 1.60% on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 363,238 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. Synaptics Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $1887.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Inc. will post $4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $67.50 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. cut Synaptics to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.68.

In related news, insider Rick Bergman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,155.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Barber sold 13,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $709,742.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

