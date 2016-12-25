Ngam Advisors L.P. Sells 1,987 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG)

Ngam Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 101.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,273,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $322,296,000 after buying an additional 6,186,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 504.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,641,000 after buying an additional 1,544,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,936,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,105,177,000 after buying an additional 1,341,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 54.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,988,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after buying an additional 704,606 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. by 44.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 663,607 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) traded up 2.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 5,512,626 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.60 billion. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $310.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. will post ($0.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Jefferies Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks Inc. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. GMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

