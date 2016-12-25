Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 133.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 72.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 2,595.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ONE Gas by 2,993.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,985 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. ONE Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.10.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc. will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/neuberger-berman-group-llc-raises-position-in-one-gas-inc-ogs/1132489.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is an independent natural gas utility in the United States. The Company is a natural gas distributor in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company operates in one segment: regulated public utilities that deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and transportation customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.