Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Epam Systems were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epam Systems by 106.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Epam Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Epam Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $11,347,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Epam Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epam Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) traded up 1.67% on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 196,618 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. Epam Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Epam Systems had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm earned $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Epam Systems Inc. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/neuberger-berman-group-llc-has-696000-stake-in-epam-systems-inc-epam/1132495.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Epam Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Epam Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Epam Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Epam Systems from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Epam Systems in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Epam Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc (EPAM) is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services. The Company’s service offerings include Software Product Development Services, Custom Application Development Services, Application Testing Services, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance and Support, and Infrastructure Management Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epam Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epam Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epam Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.