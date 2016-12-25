Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has $402,000 Stake in Boeing Co. (BA)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management continued to hold its position in shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 133,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) traded up 0.22% on Friday, hitting $157.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,828 shares. Boeing Co. has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $160.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.20. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.89. Boeing had a return on equity of 126.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co. will post $7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 66.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

