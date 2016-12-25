Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,416 Shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $106,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 11,676.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,039 shares. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 1.06. Mondelez International Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company earned $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $167,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $594,994.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis W. K. Booth purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

