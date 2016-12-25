M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 566.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,797,823 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.38 billion. Southwestern Energy Co. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 187.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $651 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy Co. will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. KLR Group boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. GMP Securities began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group set a $10.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In other Southwestern Energy news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $45,534.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,841.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Craig Owen sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $458,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,150.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations are focused on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Arkansas.

