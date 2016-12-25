M&T Bank Corp Has $309,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,146 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $276.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $125,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,184.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,578.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,001,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,533,029.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. The Company owns hotel properties throughout the United States. The Company owns approximately 180 hotels operating in over 30 states with an aggregate of approximately 22,960 rooms.

