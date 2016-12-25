M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 362.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 13,455.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after buying an additional 1,810,113 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 1,521,096 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. QEP Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company’s market capitalization is $4.54 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business earned $382.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc. will post ($1.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc (QEP) is a holding company with two subsidiaries, QEP Energy Company and QEP Marketing Company, which are engaged in two primary lines of business: oil and gas exploration and production (QEP Energy), and oil and gas marketing, operation of a gas gathering system and an underground gas storage facility, and corporate activities (QEP Marketing and Other).

