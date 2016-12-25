Motif Bio plc -‘s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 28th (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc -‘s (NASDAQ:MTFB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 28th. Motif Bio plc – had issued 2,438,491 shares in its IPO on November 18th. The total size of the offering was $17,020,667 based on an initial share price of $6.98. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Motif Bio plc – (NASDAQ:MTFB) opened at 6.235 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. Motif Bio plc – has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s market cap is $33.86 million.

