Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co. were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co. by 64.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co. by 47.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bellwether Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co. by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.38% on Friday, hitting $55.96. 8,312,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Co. has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Co. had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co. will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co. to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.12.

About Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

