Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 3 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 100.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 152,718,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,710,000 after buying an additional 76,593,054 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after buying an additional 100,674 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 620,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,759,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 443,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 56,506 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 1.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798,112 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.77% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 3 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/mitchell-mcleod-pugh-williams-inc-buys-3-shares-of-abbvie-inc-abbv/1132497.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial Inc. initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.59 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.