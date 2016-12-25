MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA ) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA . Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MFA Financial by 64.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA ) traded down 1.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,205 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.64. MFA Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 65.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial Inc. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company and conducts its real estate finance businesses through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segment is investing in residential mortgage assets. It invests in residential mortgage assets, including Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), Non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and CRT securities.

