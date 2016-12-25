Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $178,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 76,073.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,605.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,831,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,731,000 after buying an additional 24,316,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,656,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,104,000 after buying an additional 14,431,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,457,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,699,000 after buying an additional 4,291,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $54,783,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,841,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,733,000 after buying an additional 2,855,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) traded up 0.69% on Friday, reaching $18.93. 4,010,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/meeder-asset-management-inc-has-178000-position-in-host-hotels-resorts-inc-hst/1132621.html.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 8,427 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $163,315.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,538.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 105,405 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $2,010,073.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,832.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owns properties and conducts operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., in which the Company holds approximately 99% of the partnership interests (OP units).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.