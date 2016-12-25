Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $161,000 Position in Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 75.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Waste Management by 28.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Waste Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 910,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Waste Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm earned $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Waste Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.37 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste, which includes its 17 Areas aggregated into three tiers, and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste business is operated and managed locally by its subsidiaries that focuses on geographic areas and provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services.

