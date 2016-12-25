Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 32.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,142,000 after buying an additional 668,994 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $42,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,572,000 after buying an additional 570,656 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,773,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,984,000 after buying an additional 407,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,473,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,224,000 after buying an additional 346,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) traded up 1.97% on Friday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,186 shares. The company’s market cap is $12.62 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. ServiceNow Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $357.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc. will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

In related news, Director William L. Strauss sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $3,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,319.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Mcgee sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc is a provider of cloud-based solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services across the global enterprise. The Company provides cloud-based service management and business management solutions that address the needs of various departments within an enterprise, including information technology (IT), human resources (HR), facilities, field service, marketing, customer service, security, legal and finance.

